There were six regulations to qualify media plans

In the last three years, the Communications Regulation Council (Cordicom) has modified six times the regulation to evaluate and qualify communication projects in the framework of the public tender for the assignment of 1,486 radio frequencies, conducted by the Agency for Regulation and Control of Telecommunications (Arcotel).

By provision of the Communication Law, the Council must issue the binding report for the award of the concession, after the Arcotel reviews the technical plans.

The first five regulations were signed by the former President of the Council, Patricio Barriga, now Secretary of Communication of the Government.

The first, dated September 24, 2013, qualified the percentage of national, local and community production; It provided five points for each national TV channel, another seven for those of national and local coverage; And five for each local TV channel.

Ten points for training programs; Four for informational content; 15 for citizen participation. In total, they were 116 points (I).