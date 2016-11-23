BREAKING NEWS

Toxicological evidence from former judge will be requested

Publicado el 23 Nov 2016
To find out if former Judge Lorena C.L. was drugged with an unknown substance as she said in part of the video -in which she appears threatening police officers and told them that she was a judge and had power in the courts- the Public Prosecutor ordered the taking of blood and urine samples for a toxicological test.
Prosecutor Hector Villavicencio Leon would have requested such tests, according to Daily El Telegrafo.
Lorena C. L., a lawyer, staged a public scandal last Thursday, which began at a restaurant in Urdesa in northern Guayaquil, allegedly after refusing to pay the bill.
The police report states that the administrator of the restaurant indicated that she had consumed alcoholic beverages and she declined to cancel, claiming that she was a public official (judge). Then the woman would have thrown a chair to the policewoman and assaulted other police officers.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/11/23/nota/5916478/pediran-prueba-toxicologica-exjueza



