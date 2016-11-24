Girbra S.A. Received spins for jobs in Esmeraldas Refinery

“Engineering works in the Esmeraldas Refinery,” the “installation of 2 power converters,” the “purchase of cables” or the “construction of tanks,” are some of the justifications for the transfers made to the account of Girbra S.A. in the Helm Bank Panama, a company of the former manager of Petroecuador, Alex Bravo.

According to the Panama Public Prosecutor’s Office report, Girbra SA, established by the Escobar, Della Togna, Icaza & Jurado legal firms, handled $ 13.3 million between February 1, 2012, and April 19, 2016, the day the account was closed.

Alex Bravo, currently under arrest, and other former Petroecuador officials, such as Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli and Arturo E. D., have been indicted by the Ecuadorian Public Prosecutor’s Office for several crimes. Alex Bravo and Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli handled the repowering of the Esmeraldas refinery, whose contracts totaled about $ 2.2 billion, a work that was inaugurated last December.

The Panamanian report includes deposits made to Girbra at Helm Bank. The biggest depositor was Roalne C.A. With $ 3.18 million. This Venezuelan company justifies its payments by citing works in the Esmeraldas Refinery, specifically the 69 KV substation. Roalne is a Venezuelan firm and has another subsidiary in Miami. One of its shareholders, Dante Osteicoechea, has posted on LinkedIn that he has worked for MMR Venezuela and MMR International Ltd.

