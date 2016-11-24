New video shows a judge assaulting and threatening police officers during arrest

The Council of the Judiciary ordered the opening of an administrative summary, which included the suspension of up to 90 days for the First Level Judge, Josafat De Jesus M.V., of the Criminal Judicial Unit with jurisdiction in flagrant crimes. The judge provoked incidents with the Police and his ex-girlfriend the night of November 12, in the south of Guayaquil.

The judge made a fuss in the street, so the police were notified. Outside the home of his ex-girlfriend, he insulted and hit the police officers who came to the scene causing them injuries and to be hospitalized for one day; He also caused minor injuries to a woman. Faced with this fact, a restraining order that had been in force since 2013, requested by his ex-girlfriend took effect, so he was transferred to the Northern Criminal Unit 2 (Alban Borja) for the qualification of the flagrante delicto. In this place, the judge made a fuss in addition to new altercations, this time he tried to beat a judge on duty, so the same proceeded to his arrest.

