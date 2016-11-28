A survey reports a drop in preference for candidate Lenin Moreno

The company Blasco Peñaherrera and Associates Studies of Marketing and Public Opinion (Market) conducted a survey Wednesday and Friday, in which former vice president and current presidential hopeful of the Alianza PAIS (AP) party, Lenin Moreno, appears with 28,1% of the intention of the vote. He is still first but is 18 points below the percentage he had in the measurements made since last January when he had the 46.4%.

The recent survey comes when – according to this same poll – 51.2% of voters still do not decide who they will vote for in the February elections.

The three presidential candidates who followed him in that survey, have risen since January from month to month. Guillermo Lasso (CREO-SUMA) from 15.1% to 18%; Cynthia Viteri (PSC) from 16.2% (July) to 17.6%; And Paco Moncayo (of Unidad Popular, Democratic Left and Pachakutik) from 3.9% to 9.5%.