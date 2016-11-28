Artículo anterior
Correa calls president-elect Trump “ignorant.”
Publicado el 28 Nov 2016
President Rafael Correa yesterday criticized a comment on the death of Fidel Castro by US President-elect Donald Trump, who called the Cuban leader a “brutal dictator.”
Those are “The words of an ignorant,” said Correa in his Twitter account, in which he posted information on the comments of Trump, who also opined that the Cuban regime is totalitarian.
That perception of the future tenant of the White House is “a sample of what Latin America can wait,” the Ecuadorian president added in his tweet, who will leave office in May 2017.
The death of the 90-year-old Cuban leader came less than two months before Republican hopeful Trump took office.
Correa also announced that he will travel to Cuba to attend the funeral of the dictator.