Former Vice President Lenin Moreno, the official presidential hopeful for the Alianza Pais party, described late Fidel Castro as “Commander of the dignity of small towns,” and assured that the “Manuela Espejo Mission” (humanitarian aid for the disabled people he led during his vice presidency) began with his support.

Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2016/11/27/lenin-moreno-llama- a-fidel-castro-comandante-de- la-dignidad/