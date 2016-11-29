Ecuador will finish Assange´s statement transcription in December

Ecuador’s Attorney General Galo Chiriboga said today that the transcript of the interrogation of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, held in London after a suspected rape case claimed by the Swedish justice will be ready in December.

In a meeting with the foreign press, Chiriboga commented that although the interrogation was conducted in English, it should be translated into Spanish, to be then forwarded to the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office.





“I think that the document would be ready by mid-December,” he said, pointing out that he would be sent in Spanish and English.

He commented that the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office fulfilled “the commission” of the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office to conduct the interrogation and that a translator of the Andean country was also present.

Chiriboga said that process, the Swedish prosecutor’s office requested a sample of Assange’s DNA, but the Australian showed documents that demonstrated that the aforementioned evidence was “already taken and was in possession of the English police,” he said.

Ecuador’s Attorney General said he does not consider that Assange´s case has an immediate solution.

“I do not think there is a way out because, despite the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office has worked four years in this investigation, it is clear that the Prosecutor’s Office did not take timely action for its investigation … but that is no longer imputable to Ecuador, is attributable to the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office,” he stressed.

Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2016/11/28/ecuador-terminara- en-diciembre-transcripcion-de- declaracion-assange-a-suecia/# prettyPhoto