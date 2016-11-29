Sylka Sánchez: “We will have a real oversight commission.”

The extinct Institutional Renovation National Action Party returns to the electoral arena with Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante. Under the command of Sylka Sanchez, it will seek to retake the power it held at the Congress in the beginning and middle of the last decade. In this occasion without the presidential hopeful that characterized it: Alvaro Noboa. Sanchez talks about the proposals, the campaign difficulties and more.

What are the proposals that stand out for your candidacy and the other candidates?

– In my case, the main is to repeal the consumption table of narcotic substances. This chart legalized drug use in a hidden way. First, we will repeal that table. Second, rehabilitation and prevention. We propose a constitutional amendment and want that all the public officials appointed by the Citizen Participation Council leave office.

– An amendment that will have to pass through the approval of the Constitutional Court, whose members were put by the Council that you intend to eliminate.

– Section 441 of the Constitution states that there are several ways to boost an amendment. One is a legislative initiative of a number not less than the third part of the Assembly and the other with the citizen support of at least 8% of the electoral registry.

– Everyone talks about control. What will they monitor?

– We will do it with the Attorney General´s Office, the Panama Papers, the ‘narco-diplomatic pouch,’ ‘Chucky Seven,’ ‘Invermun,’ the ‘check eater,’ ‘the big brother,’ the ‘vests’ cases. There are many, and those who have committed these unlawful acts will go to prison.

– Oversight or witch hunt?

– We do not want any witch hunt. We have been victims of political persecution, and we believe that there should be no impunity. Laws must be respected.

– What is the stance against the Law of Communication?

– We’re against that law. They use that law as a persecution tool. We want it to be repealed.

– The party has been questioned by the television figures running for Legislators. Why did you resort to this resource if you claim having more than two million affiliates nationwide?

– The current law states that parties have 45 days to conduct the campaign and on the other hand you have a spending limit for publicity, and you have the state apparatus doing propaganda for its candidates. You can not judge people because they have one or another profession. They are prepared individuals who are not corrupt.

– Does it represent a difficulty for the candidates not to have a presidential candidate that pushes them to the Assembly?

– No … We’re sure we’ll get a fair share of assembly members.

– Will Alvaro Noboa be in charge of the campaign?

– He’s committed to us.

– Will the party publicly support one or another presidential candidate?

– It’s too early to talk about it. We are focused on the campaign. Let’s give a surprise.

Daily Expreso extract: http:// expreso.ec/actualidad/sylka- sanchez-tendremos-una- verdadera-fiscalizacion- AY890266