The Sercop questions the CNE call center contract

The National Public Procurement Service (Sercop) requested explanations from the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Juan Pablo Pozo, for hiring the company Serviportex of Ecuador for the call center service for election monitoring, counting support, help desk, registration and incident control of the 2017 electoral process.

The call center contract was awarded on November 15 for an amount of $ 589,625, excluding the VAT value, with a lead time of 169 days.

The Sercop objected to the CNE about the delivery of a 70% advance to the Serviportex company, since according to what is stated in the specifications and reference terms, the service should be paid against its delivery.

The published documentation does not include a technical feasibility analysis with which the insitution determined the maximum advance that can be granted since the service will be provided in 2017.

The Sercop affirms that the CNE did not determine the mechanism to verify the availability and if the required equipment is operational.

The bidder submitted a document called “Letter of Intent,” signed by Juan David Criollo, representative of Tradesystem and Diego Javier Flores Melo, representative of Serviportex del Ecuador Cía.

The Sercop urged Pozo to present the technical evidence and arguments within seven business days, which are met on Friday.

It recommended that the CNE to suspend the recruitment process; And this occurs after accepting a complaint filed by Yaici Narvaez, who did not qualify in the auction for technical, economic and legal conditions established in the bidding documents.

