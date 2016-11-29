BREAKING NEWS

Two people arrested in raids to dismantle network of influence peddling

Publicado el 29 Nov 2016
Two detainees and a total of six raids carried out on Monday in Tumbaco, Cumbaya, and the northern center of Quito was the result of the Boreal operation to dismantle an alleged network dedicated to influencing traffic, which obtained contracts in the public sector.
Information from the Prosecutor’s Office points out that this network was being investigated since July 2016, because members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office would have used privileged information to discharge other companies involved in public procurement and even paid alleged kickbacks to access contracts with various areas of the public sector.

 


Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/11/28/nota/5928094/dos-detenidos-allanamientos-desarticular-red-trafico-influencias



