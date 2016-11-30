Another pollster ratifies the decline of Lenin Moreno

This month the Cedatos company registered a decrease in the intention to vote towards the presidential hopeful of Alianza PAIS (AP) Lenin Moreno, in comparison with the previous one.

The last survey of the firm carried out between 13 and 21 November, reflected an acceptance towards Moreno of 36,2%; While the one that conducted between 9 and 15 of October, recorded a 37%.

The vote intention towards the government candidate fell a 0.8%, although he is maintained first in front of the other Carondelet aspirants.

A similar trend reflected Market’s latest poll, conducted between Wednesday and Friday of last week.

In the recent measurement of that firm, Moreno obtained 28.1% of the votes, and in last October, a 32.9%.

In both scenarios, he “won” over the other candidates to the presidency.

Eight politicians will run for president in the elections of 2017.

Cedatos, the oldest pollster in the country (41 years), included ten candidates in its last “presidential simulation.” In addition to the eight registered, businessmen Paul Olsen and Alvaro Noboa, who gave up participating in the electoral race, are included

CREO’s candidate, Guillermo Lasso, reached the second place in the intention to vote with 22%; And the PSC candidate, Cynthia Viteri, the third, with 9.7%.

The two latter registered a slight increase compared to the previous survey.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/11/30/nota/ 5929573/otra-firma-ratifica- descenso-apoyo-lenin-moreno