Correa calls for resignations for the last semester

Publicado el 30 Nov 2016
President Rafael Correa called for the resignation of all secretaries of state before embarking on a trip to Cuba to attend Fidel Castro’s funeral.
He did so through the Secretariat of Public Administration. Decisions about who stays or leaves will be taken upon his return from the island.

What are the reasons for this request? Secretary of Communication Patricio Barriga said that the president is entitled to make decisions that allow him to deepen the actions to leave a country of fulfilled promises.
“Each one of the collaborators of the citizen revolution knows that there is a superior interest, the one of the homeland. We will be where we are needed and if we have to leave we will, because we are free removal officials,” Barriga explained.
Usually, at the end of the year, is a formality that ministers and senior officials resign. The resignation can be accepted or rejected.


