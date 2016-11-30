President Rafael Correa ordered his cabinet ministerial to resign

Before traveling to Cuba, to attend the funeral of the former president of that country Fidel Castro, President Rafael Correa called for the resignation of his entire Cabinet of Ministers.

This was confirmed by government officials close to the president, who scheduled the performance assessment of his ministers on his return.

Some pointed out that Correa usually makes a reorganization of his team in December; Although others indicated that this happens due to the electoral campaign.

According to sources from the Carondelet Presidential Palace, yesterday an internal meeting was held to define who will take charge of the campaign of the binomial of the Alianza PAIS party, made up by Lenin Moreno and Jorge Glas.

The news that Vinicio Alvarado, who directed the AP campaigns in the past, would be the current coordinating minister of the Production, Vinicio Alvarado, ermerged.

In recent weeks there have been three ‘casualties’ in the cabinet. Jose Serrano, Esteban Albornoz, and Augusto Espinosa resigned to run for the Assembly.

Diego Fuertes, Freddy Penafiel, and Jose Cadena, in his order, were appointed by the president to occupy those offices.

