63% of Ecuadorians say that corruption in Petroecuador affects Lenin
Publicado el 01 Dec 2016
Cedatos has published new data for the next electoral process of February 2017. 63% of Ecuadorians believe that Petroecuador’s corruption cases will affect presidential hopeful Lenin Moreno.
In fact, 17% of Ecuadorians believe that the country’s main problem is corruption. In this sense, there is more interesting data. 27% think that the biggest problem is the economic crisis and the high cost of life, and 25% think that unemployment and underemployment.
The last survey of the firm, conducted between 13 and 21 November, unveiled an acceptance towards Moreno of 36,2%; While the one conducted between 9 and 15 October, a 37%. Although he leads the intention of votes, his popularity fell by 0.8%.
Guillermo Lasso, in this new study, reached the second place in the intention to vote with 22%; And the PSC candidate, Cynthia Viteri, third, with 9.7%.
