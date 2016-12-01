63% of Ecuadorians say that corruption in Petroecuador affects Lenin

Cedatos has published new data for the next electoral process of February 2017. 63% of Ecuadorians believe that Petroecuador’s corruption cases will affect presidential hopeful Lenin Moreno.

In fact, 17% of Ecuadorians believe that the country’s main problem is corruption. In this sense, there is more interesting data. 27% think that the biggest problem is the economic crisis and the high cost of life, and 25% think that unemployment and underemployment.

The last survey of the firm, conducted between 13 and 21 November, unveiled an acceptance towards Moreno of 36,2%; While the one conducted between 9 and 15 October, a 37%. Although he leads the intention of votes, his popularity fell by 0.8%.

Guillermo Lasso, in this new study, reached the second place in the intention to vote with 22%; And the PSC candidate, Cynthia Viteri, third, with 9.7%.

Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2016/11/30/63-de-ecuatorianos- dice-que-corrupcion-en- petroecuador-afecta-a-lenin/# prettyPhoto