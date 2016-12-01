New faces, two former mayors, and a former governor run for District 4 of the Guayas province

Seventy-five candidates from fifteen movements and political parties will seek five seats in the National Assemble representing Guayas´ District 4. This district gathers 21 counties of the province, an agricultural majority. Among those who lead the parties, there are three former public officials: the former mayor of Salitre, Julio Alfaro; The former mayor of Milagro, Jose Francisco Asan; And former Governor Alfredo Adum. Meanwhile, Alberto Arias and his companions of Alianza PAIS will seek the re-election.

Other candidates include lawyers, engineers, businesspeople, former soccer Alex Cevallos and television host, Jorge Heredia. These are new in politics, but the majority of those who are in an electoral contest for the first time represent new parties. In the Ecuadorian Union movement, for example, all are beginners.

In the elections of 2013, according to the figures of the National Electoral Council (CNE), the Alianza PAIS movement was awarded the five seats of the Guayas province.

En las elecciones del 2013, según las cifras del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), el movimiento Alianza PAIS se adjudicó las cinco curules de la provincia del Guayas.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/12/01/nota/ 5931430/rostros-nuevos-dos- exalcaldes-exprefecto-van- distrito-4