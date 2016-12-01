The Luis Noboa Naranjo Prize was awarded to the best industrial entrepreneur of Ecuador 2016

Entrepreneur René Konanz was chosen as the best industrialist in 2016 and was awarded the Luis Noboa Naranjo prize last Tuesday during the event for the 80 years of anniversary of the Chamber of Industries of Guayaquil.

The event took place in the Isabela room of the Hilton Colon Hotel, in the north of Guayaquil, where the representatives of the main industries of the country attended. The special guest was the former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, who was declared by the Municipality of Guayaquil as Illustrious Guest of the City.

The event began at 19:00 with the recognition of the best workers of the companies affiliated with the Chamber.

Special mentions were given to the National Brewery, which was awarded with the Industrial Merit, and the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) was awarded with the El Patriot of Guayaquil medal.

Roberto Salvador, vice-president of the Chamber, recalled that during the 80-year career, the institution had 22 presidents. He also explained during his speech that industrialists are a fundamental pillar of the economy of Ecuador, because of the massive revenues they generate and the taxes they pay.

While Francisco Alarcon, president of the guild, said that it is needed to regain competitiveness to take advantage of the new trade agreement with the European Union.

The anniversary ceremony ended with the presentation of former President Calderon, who explained the strategies he used during his tenure to revive the economy in Mexico.

