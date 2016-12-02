Capital Gains Act raises up to 75% the extraordinary profit rate

President Rafael Correa yesterday sent the draft Organic Law to the Assembly to Prevent Speculation on the Value of Land and Fixation of Taxes known as “Capital Gains Act,” with the character of an economic urgency, which was distributed to the assembly members at 16:58.

The Government’s proposal intends to add the section “Tax on the speculative value of land in the transfer of real estate” in the Organic Code of Territorial Ordering and Decentralization (Cootad).

This law will tax the extraordinary gain on the transfer of real estate, which corresponds to the difference between the transfer value of the property and that of the adjusted acquisition (sum of the value of the purchase plus the ordinary profit).

To settle the extraordinary gain, a 0% rate will be applied, ranging from zero to 24 basic unified wages for general workers and 75% to those with more than 24 basic unified wages.

The declaration and payment will be done before the authorization of the corresponding deed before a notary. The decentralized autonomous governments (GAD) will be responsible for administration, liquidation, and collection before the granting of the public deed.

The resources will be allocated to the GAD and “in those cases in which the Central Tax Administration exercises its determining power, a 20% of the surcharge will be assigned to the Single Treasury Account.”