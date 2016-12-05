BREAKING NEWS

Barcelona wins its 15th victory in the National Championship

05 Dec 2016
The Barcelona Sporting Club was crowned Champion 2016 after winning against Mushuc Runa, in the Bellavista stadium of Ambato, yesterday afternoon.
With a result of 4-2, the fans celebrated the 15 victory of the Guayaquil team in the national championship.
Jonathan Alvez takes the lead in the 4th minute. This is Alvez’s 20th goal in this tournament. Minute 25: Goal! A shot of ‘Wacho’ Vera, assisted by Matias Oyola. Matias Oyola scores with a free kick the third goal of the yellow team in the Ambato stadium.
Thus ended the first half; The yellow team prevailed against the Mushuc Runa team with four goals.
For the second half, Marwin Pita, player of the Mushuc Runa, scored at minute 10. “Pichón” Quinteros scored at minute 91.

 

