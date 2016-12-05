BREAKING NEWS

Israel complains about statements of Ecuadorian ambassador at the UN General Assembly

Last Friday, the Israeli Embassy in Ecuador addressed a verbal note to the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry protesting against the comments made by the local ambassador to the United Nations, Horacio Sevilla, at the UN General Assembly.
Sevilla advocated the immediate establishment of the Independent State of Palestine and, for that, he quoted the words of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro in 1979: “We repudiate with all our strength the persecution and genocide that Nazism once unleashed against the Hebrew people.

But I can not remember anything more similar in our contemporary history than the eviction, persecution, and genocide that imperialism and Zionism are currently carrying out against the Palestinian people.”
According to the Israeli Embassy, “such comparisons distort history and trivialize the genocide in which more than six million Jews were systematically murdered together with other minorities considered racially inferior such as gypsies, homosexuals, the disabled and political opponents.”
“The direct peace negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis are the ones that will allow a viable agreement between the parties and a future of peace for both peoples.
We call on all friendly countries of Israel and the Palestinians to urge the Palestinian Authority to return to the negotiating table.”
The Embassy recalled that Castro retracted his words in an interview.

 

