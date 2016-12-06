Jaime Bayly says that Correa has remained “without his daddy” after Fidel’s death

Peruvian journalist Jaime Bayly dedicated his November 28 TV show to the passing of the Cuban leader Fidel Castro. He describes him as a cruel and disgusting dictator who sowed pain in Cuba, so his death only ‘clears the air.’

But Bayly not only criticizes Fidel but also criticizes those he considers orphaned like Lula, Cristina Fernandez and the president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa.

He reproduces fragments of the speech the Ecuadorian president pronounced after the death of the former Cuban president and assured that he has remained ‘without his daddy.’

The Peruvian host wonders what Correa will do without his daddy? “Cry Rafael, do not refrain yourself, men also cry,” says Bayly while listening to his speech. He also criticizes Correa for boasting that he has been friends with Fidel and Hugo Chavez, the same he considers ‘magnanimous South Americans.’

“The way he whines is incredible, he is an orphan, please have compassion on this boy. He has lost his daddy. He’s lost,” Bayly says.

“Rafaelito Correa is sad; then we will see Evo Morales in Bolivia and Bachelet in Chile, who is a widow of Fidel. Fidel leaves many broken hearts,” the journalist ironized.

Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2016/12/05/jaime-bayly-dice- que-correa-se-ha-quedado-sin- su-papi-tras-muerte-de-fidel/# prettyPhoto