Resurgent matches will seek votes to avoid the ‘yellow card.’

Publicado el 06 Dec 2016
Four political parties that were suspended by the National Electoral Council (CNE) and which regained their legal status to participate in the February 2017 elections will seek to capture the necessary votes to resurface in the political arena.
These parties are Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante (AEA), Fuerza.Ec (FE), the Democratic Left (ID) and the Popular Unity movement (UP). According to the CNE, the groups did not comply with the requirements of the Code of Democracy to maintain their legal status: obtaining at least 4% of valid votes, to have reached three seats in the Assembly, to have achieved an 8% of mayoralties, a councilman in 10% of the municipalities.
Their main leaders are confident that they will comply with the standard without problems.
“We are working in a structured, organized way; We are confident that we will have a minimum participation of assembly members and also exceed the percentage of 5% of the vote,” said Wilson Sanchez, director of AEA, which emerged from the ashes of the former Prian.
Sanchez supports his confidence in the number of members that, according to him, the party has: more than two million.
Abdala Bucaram Pulley, the national leader and presidential hopeful of FE, which replaces the extinct PRE, assures the same.


