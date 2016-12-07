A tribute that unites two neighboring nations

Peace between Peru and Ecuador arrived at last in 1998. Since then, both countries have done their best to fraternize and build a good relationship.

This was highlighted by Elizabeth Astete, ambassador of Peru in Ecuador on Monday night, during a ceremony in which the work of five citizens for the union of both countries was recognized.

The event, which was held at the consulate of that country in the city, was very emotional.

After the award of medals and diplomas, the honorees had a few minutes to talk about their work.

The first of them was Daniel Ames, from Lima, who arrived more than 20 years ago to the country and directs the Ecuadorian-Peruvian Association. He said he felt “overwhelmed” by the tribute and called this a stimulus for his organization.

“We started thirteen years ago. Our mission is to seek the prosperity of our two countries. It’s a job we do, not because of the applauses, but for the well-being of all.”

Carlos Moya, the general manager of AJE Ecuador, agreed with him. The Peruvian spoke about the importance of joint business work and also on the support among fellow countrymen, in order to preserve their roots.

Peruvian activist Lorena Padron was another of the winners of the evening.

The first Ecuadorian to receive a medal was the historian and director of the Municipal Museum, Victor Hugo Arellano. He narrated his family history, which has developed between both nations and mentioned the need to increase the cultural exchange between them.

