Captain Ortega has been serving a disciplinary sanction since yesterday

Publicado el 07 Dec 2016
Since yesterday, Captain Edwin Ortega has been serving a 10-day arrest warrant imposed by a Navy Disciplinary Council for allegedly failing to respect President Rafael Correa.

Months ago, Ortega answered an email in which the president explained some decisions about the Armed Forces.

A first Disciplinary Board acquitted him; But after a legal appeal raised by Correa, another one was installed, and sanctioned him. The officer called the decision in the instances provided for by military regulations.

On Monday, Ortega was summoned to the office of his immediate superior, Rear Admiral Lenin Sanchez, who is commander of the Marine Corps. There, he received the notification of the Corps of Superior Officials ratifying the disciplinary sanction.

Sanchez told him he had to serve the penalty since yesterday. He is currently being held at the San Eduardo Naval Base.

 

The text of the resolution of the Council (dated November 28), signed by its secretary, Captain Ricardo Unda, rejects all the arguments of Ortega’s challenge, such as the prescript of the alleged failure, the alleged double trial of his case and the questioned conformation of the court.

