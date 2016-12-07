Diego Vintimilla and Maria Augusta Calle are the assembly members who have received more travel allowances

The assembly members who have traveled the most in the last three years and five months belong to Alianza Pais (AP) and great part of them were made to accompany President Rafael Correa and participate in the meetings of the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino). The public records of the Legislative Function reveal that of 397 trips abroad made by 95 assembly members, 138 to Parlatino meetings; the 35% belong to them. And 43 were done to accompany the President on his official visits (10.8%).

These data correspond to the period from May 2013 to October 2016. According to this record, the 41 official tours were accompanied by legislators from the Alianza País (AP) bloc. The other two were done by Veronica Arias, of Regional Action for Equity (ARE), a movement related to the ruling party, and by Fanny Uribe, of the Avanza party, who traveled to the United States.

In 2014, when that party was still part of the United Front, a coalition that supports the Citizen’s Revolution. Panama, with 123 displacements, is the most recurrent site in the legislative trips of the current period. The country is followed by Mexico (30), Argentina (23) and United States (20). The remaining 201 trips include exotic and distant destinations such as Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/datos/viajes-asambleanacional-ecuador-gabrielarivadeneira-parlatino.html