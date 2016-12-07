President Correa faces comedian for tax on Capital Gains

The President of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, has attacked the character of Mofle, played by the actress Flor Maria Palomeque, who has posted on the social networks a video that criticizes the new tax on Capital Gains, sent by President Rafael Correa to the National Assembly as an urgent matter. “A tremendous misinformation,” has tweeted Correa, after linking a note posted on the official site of Daily El Telegrafo.

According to El Telégrafo, if the law is approved, with the example set by La Mofle, a $ 0 tax would be paid, while $ 1,000 would be paid according to the current legislation, citing as a method the calculator the Internal Revenue Service, on its official website.

La Mofle has counter-demanded, asking that “instead of deflecting the issue with the Capital Gains Law, those who plundered Petroecuador must be persecuted.”

Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2016/12/06/correa-arremete- contra-la-mofle-por-impuesto- a-la-plusvalia/