The Cartonera company denounces property auction

Leonardo Noboa, General Manager of the Industria Cartonera Ecuatoriana, denounced Wednesday afternoon the auction of a property of the enterprise, where the factory is located. This action would affect 400 employees.

The Labour inspectorate of Babahayo, within the file of the Collective Conflict against the Agricultural Banana Company Clementina S.A, has provided the auction of the property owned by the company for next Friday, December 9 of this year.

Fernando Alarcon, Legal Director of the Noboa Group, indicated that the property would be auctioned at a lower value. “The Labour Inspector takes as reference a cadastral valuation of 7 million dollars; Gentlemen; they know this industry costs much more.” He explained that La Clementina estate is not owned by the cardboard Industry. “Based on the Organic Law of Labor Rights Law, they illegally link it, because the law does not speak of solidarity but subsidiarity.”

Industria Cartonera Ecuatoriana is part of the Noboa Group, owned by Alvaro Noboa. It is located next to the port of Guayaquil, in the south of the city.