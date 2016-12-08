BREAKING NEWS

Clementina Banana company pays an alleged millionaire debt to the Babahoyo Labour Inspectorate

The Agrícola Bananera Clementina company paid the labor inspectorate of Babahoyo the debt of almost $ 3´944,420,93 million to the workers of the farm. Leonardo Noboa, manager of the company, announced at a press conference that this measure was taken to avoid the auction of the facilities of Industria Cartonera Ecuatoriana S.A.
“I would like to announce that to safeguard the interests of our 400 or more workers in the industry, the Agrícola Bananera Clementina company has paid the compensation ordered in the collective dispute brought to the Agrícola Bananera Clementina S.A. company In the Labor, although this is not rightful, with a view to preventing the improper and arbitrary auction of the facilities of Industria Cartonera Ecuatoriana S.A.” he stated.
