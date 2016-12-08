BREAKING NEWS

Lenin Moreno, the only absent voice of Capital Gains

Publicado el 08 Dec 2016
Por :
lenin-moreno-ecuadortimes
The Capital Gains Law imposed by the government must be debated in the Assembly before the official start of the campaign, forcing the opposition and the business sectors to revive the critical discourse: pointing out legal deficiencies, promising repeals and pointing out the dire consequences before the foreseeable approval. In the middle of the noisy chorus of political voices, a notorious silence: the ruling candidate in the race for Carondelet, Lenin Moreno (Alianza PAIS party), has not clarified his position on the issue.

Capital Gains, an immediate replacement of corruption as the axis of the national debate, received yesterday an unprecedented public offensive since June 2015, when the subject faced the Government and the opposition in the streets amid a crisis calmed by the visit of Pope Francis to the country. Today, on the threshold of elections, the debate is reborn with an electoral tone.

And the opposition, taking note of the silence of Moreno has summoned him to pronounce in a campaign where the taxes play a relevant role in the discourse of electoral promises. But the political siege has not served. And the media neither.


Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/lenin-la-unica-voz-ausente-de-la-plusvalia-YM916199



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The Noboa Group seeks to halt the auction of the Ecuadorian Cardboard Industry

Posted On08 Dec 2016

UN Committee Against Torture made 24 observations to Ecuador

Posted On08 Dec 2016

Cartonera denounces irregularities in auction

Posted On08 Dec 2016

Sylka Sanchez: 'Consumption table has legalized drugs in country.'

Posted On08 Dec 2016

The Cartonera company denounces property auction

Posted On07 Dec 2016

President Correa faces comedian for tax on Capital Gains

Posted On07 Dec 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net