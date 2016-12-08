BREAKING NEWS

UN Committee Against Torture made 24 observations to Ecuador

Publicado el 08 Dec 2016
Por :
 onu-ecuadortimes
The United Nations Committee against Torture published its seventh periodic report on torture in Ecuador on Wednesday, 7 December 2016 and made a direct request to the State: “to widely disseminate the report submitted to the Committee and these concluding observations, in the relevant languages, through official websites, the media and non-governmental organizations.” The Committee’s report contains 24 observations to Ecuador and points out six positive aspects.
The agency lamented the slow progress in investigations and the few criminal proceedings on cases of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, and torture documented by the Truth Commission. To issue the document, the commissioners gathered information from the civil society, human rights groups, and the government. On 8 and 9 November, Justice Minister Ledy Zuniga Rocha appeared before the UN Committee in Geneva to expand the requested information.
In those days, the agency consulted on the rights of women, sexual exploitation of minors, access to abortion and the rights of LGBTI people. The Ministry of Justice pronounced on the text through her Twitter account. She pointed out that the Committee emphasized the adoption of four laws aimed at preventing torture.


Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Lenin Moreno, the only absent voice of Capital Gains

Posted On08 Dec 2016

The Noboa Group seeks to halt the auction of the Ecuadorian Cardboard Industry

Posted On08 Dec 2016

Cartonera denounces irregularities in auction

Posted On08 Dec 2016

Sylka Sanchez: 'Consumption table has legalized drugs in country.'

Posted On08 Dec 2016

The Cartonera company denounces property auction

Posted On07 Dec 2016

President Correa faces comedian for tax on Capital Gains

Posted On07 Dec 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net