UN Committee Against Torture made 24 observations to Ecuador

The United Nations Committee against Torture published its seventh periodic report on torture in Ecuador on Wednesday, 7 December 2016 and made a direct request to the State: “to widely disseminate the report submitted to the Committee and these concluding observations, in the relevant languages, through official websites, the media and non-governmental organizations.” The Committee’s report contains 24 observations to Ecuador and points out six positive aspects.

The agency lamented the slow progress in investigations and the few criminal proceedings on cases of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, and torture documented by the Truth Commission. To issue the document, the commissioners gathered information from the civil society, human rights groups, and the government. On 8 and 9 November, Justice Minister Ledy Zuniga Rocha appeared before the UN Committee in Geneva to expand the requested information.

