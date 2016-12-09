Cesar Robalino spoke about the possible increase in the banking reserve

The former executive president of the Association of Private Banks of Ecuador, Cesar Robalino, said in an interview with Ecuavisa that “The National Government can not have the audacity to take money from the bank reserve. Be careful, Mr. President! With all due respect and consideration for your authority, I tell you this. I hope that this danger does not happen, hopefully,” he remarked on the fear that the increase in the bank reserve from 2% to 5% will be used to finance the fiscal deficit.

Given the scarce financial resources of the Government, which is desperate and distressed, in search of more resources everywhere, it is feared that the money will be frozen in the BCE (Central Bank of Ecuador for its Spanish acronym). The BCE has already bought over C $ 4 billion Cetes (bonuses issued by the Ministry of Finance) to finance the fiscal deficit.

The fear of the market is that the money is taken from bank reserves, not from bankers but markets, and that is highly dangerous, he said.