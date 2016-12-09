Artículo anterior
Quito citizens protested against Capital Gains bill
Hundreds of Quito citizens gathered at Los Shyris Avenue to protest against the bill that increases the tax on Capital Gains, promoted by President Rafael Correa.
With black flags and banners they arrived around 17:30. They also took the whole street, as the public force tried to evict them to restore the traffic on the avenue.
There were no serious incidents with the police, but there were tense moments. The concentration lasted until about 20:00. Patricio Zuquilanda, presidential hopeful of the Patriotic Society Party, was among the protesters.
The bill was sent as an economic urgency to the Assembly because the 30-day deadline for the Legislature to approve it or not, will come into force.