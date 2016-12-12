Crude oil prices pushed down Ecuador’s country risk

On November 28, Ecuador reported a country risk of 735.00 points; the lowest rate recorded during the last quarter of the year.

According to the Central Bank of Ecuador (BCE for its Spanish acronym), this indicator, which measures the perception of markets on the ability of a country to pay or not the external debt, had its highest peak on November 14, when it rose to 849, 00. Then it dropped to 747.00 on the 21st of this month until the closing.