Seized drug worth $ 480 million

A cargo company was allegedly used to export narcotic substances abroad illegally. Last weekend, two anti-drug dogs detected 11.85 tons of cocaine that were camouflaged in sacks of salt. The cargo was found in four containers that would leave the Maritime Port of Guayaquil bound for Belgium.

Interior Minister Diego Fuentes reported that during a police inspection of four containers, Stano (police dog) gave a positive alert of drug presence in the shipment of 3,200 sacks of salt in grain. The field test determined that 474 were mixed with cocaine.

“Each one weighing approximately 25 kilograms, giving a total of 11.85 tons of cocaine.” He indicated that the company responsible for the cargo was a facade of licit exports, in the investigations, it was known that this enterprise carried out irregular shipments and had no commercial links with any other company.

In addition to Pedro Q.B., who was detained, the identity of others involved in the crime is investigated.

The police prevented that $ 480 million came into the coffers of drug trafficking. With this intervention, they add 102 tons of alkaloid seized so far this year.

Source: http://www. eltelegrafo.com.ec/noticias/ judicial/13/droga-incautada- vale-usd-480-millones