Armed Forces of Ecuador without high commands

The lack of senior officers leads to captains (Navy), and Colonels (Air Force) have a greater role in decision-making and take control of some units.

According to military law, force commanders should remain until more than two years in office, but from December 2014 until now, the Navy has changed four times its high command.

Vice Admiral Luis Santiago was the one who remained the longest in the position (14 months). He was removed in February 2015 along with the rest of the military high command for opposing to the $ 41 million the Government finally discounted from the Military Social Security account (ISSFA) for an alleged overvaluation in the sale of the Samanes Park.

Angel Sarzosa remained only four months in office because he asked the President to rectify, and because he and three other two vice admirals refused to disqualify the promotion of Rear Admiral Freddy Garcia. The request was made by President Rafael Correa, who refused to sign the executive order for promotion.

Whether or not the new commander, Renan Ruiz, will remain, will be decided again in May when the new government takes office, which will have the power to ratify or cease him in his functions.

The relay of last Friday is one of the most numerous in military history because it put an end to the career of eight superior officers with 35 and 40 years of service. Four vice admirals and two Rear Admirals of the Navy and two Brigadiers General in the Air Force were dismissed.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ actualidad/las-ff-aa- descabezadas-JA929308

