Jorge Glas is mentioned in the divorce trial of a contractor

A Miami judge ruled Wednesday that the divorce trial of an Ecuadorian entrepreneur, a case in which Vice President Jorge Glas is mentioned, does have a jurisdiction in the state of Florida in the United States.

The decision was made following a hearing that was held on December 5, 6 and 7 in Miami, said Xavier Castro, defense attorney for Tamar Verduga Flor in the divorce proceeding she follows against the manager of the state contractor of Telconet internet services, Temislav Topic Granados.

In the petition Tamar Verduga made on November 15 to the court of Miami’s 11th judicial circuit, she states that she resorts to the state of Florida because the Ecuadorian justice system “is susceptible of receiving improper influences from the presidential branch,” and adds that judges are frequently removed in the country when they pass judgments contrary to the Government.

Also, she considers, according to the legal brief, that her husband has influences on Ecuadorian justice because of his power and the “extensive business relationship” he would maintain with Ricardo Rivera and Vice President Jorge Glas. In her petition, Tamar Verduga does not elaborate on the alleged relationship between the vice president and the internet contractor.

This newspaper requested Friday a statement to officials of the Vice Presidency and tried to locate Ricardo Rivera Arauz, uncle of Glas, but until the close of this edition, no one answered the requirements.

Telconet manager did not answer a questionnaire sent by this daily in which he was consulted about the alleged relationships referred by his wife still in the judicial process.

