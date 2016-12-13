Noboa´s company will continue taking legal actions for the return of $ 3’944.420,93

The legal director of Industria Cartonera Ecuatoriana SA, Fernando Alarcon, said that measures would be taken to obtain the restitution of the $ 3,944,420.93 paid by the company, which will cover the employer’s obligations to 1,908 former workers from La Clementina farm. In this regard, he explained that “due to arbitrariness, violations of due process, effective judicial protection,” an extraordinary protection action was filed before the Constitutional Court, which is in progress.

Last August, Labor Minister Leonardo Berrezueta announced the resumption of the auction of the property owned by businessman Alvaro Noboa, to pay the eviction and retirement of the former employees of the farm. The auction of Industria Cartonera Ecuatoriana S.A. was scheduled for Friday, but was rendered ineffective by the payment of the debt made the previous day by the company “to safeguard the assets of this and its workers.”



Alarcon said that this was an “illegitimate process,” in which the auction of the Agricultural Company Bananera La Clementina was not ordered, but of one of the more than 50 properties of the Noboa Group, such as the cardboard company. “If we pay the debt is because there was the auction that would undoubtedly harm our more than 400 workers, in addition to economic damage because the government took as a reference the commercial cadastral valuation (About $ 7,000,000) that is very distant from reality because it is an industry in full operation.” He indicated that for the auctioning process, an expert was not appointed and the three publications were not made as the law states.



