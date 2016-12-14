Entertainment figure raised 44 laws in 8 years in the Assembly

Their previous exposure to the cameras helped them so that parties recruit them to their ranks, sponsor their candidacies and also to be easily identified on the ballots.

Before becoming politicians and occupying a seat in the National Assembly, they were outstanding athletes, television hosts, beauty queens or artists.

In the last two periods (2009-2013 and 2013-December 2016) at least 13 public figures, from different political currents, legislated.

There are those who never submitted a bill of their own. This is the case of Veronica Arias, who hosted an opinion program broadcast by Ecotel TV. She arrived at the Assembly sponsored by the Regional Action for Equity (ARE) movement. And Dennis Robles of Alianza Pais (AP), who in 2007 won the beauty pageant Miss Milagro, has neither sent a proposal.

Among those of this group who have submitted more bills to the legislature are former soccer player Abdala Bucaram, with eight bills between 2009 and 2013, according to information published on the website of the National Assembly. Currently, he is presidential hopeful for Fuerza Ecuador.

