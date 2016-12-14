BREAKING NEWS

More lawsuits against the Issfa law reach the Constitutional Court

Publicado el 14 Dec 2016
They announced that they will exceed 100 demands, as published by Daily Expreso two weeks ago. Yesterday, it was the turn of the militaries in Guayaquil and Quito.
They added another claim of unconstitutionality against the pension reforms of the Issfa, approved by the Assembly.
Five retired militaries filed a total objection to the law in the Constitutional Court in Quito. Ernesto Gonzalez, former head of the Joint Command, insisted that the reforms are unconstitutional.

His lawyer, Stalin Raza, explained that of the approximately 80 paragraphs of the law, only five were treated or originally sent in the bill of President Rafael Correa.
He added that more than 80% of the law was not treated in the two debates required for the passage of a law and were incorporated in the second debate.
Raza said that the legal body affects the special regime of the Armed Forces since there are differences between the military and civilian activity.

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/mas-demandas-contra-la-ley-del-issfa-llegan-a-la-corte-constitucional-GG932796



