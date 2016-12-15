Attack on Camp leaves one policeman dead and seven wounded
To regain control over the conflict zone, Navas announced that for 30 days a state of emergency would be in force in Morona Santiago. “With the intervention of the Ministry of Defense, through the Joint Command of the Armed Forces and the Interior Ministry through the National Police, so that the necessary actions are taken to recover the citizen security.”
This would not be a spontaneous event, as the armament used yesterday would have been able to cross the armor of vehicles in which the injured were displaced, authorities said. “They did not take the camp,” Navas said, noting that the attack did not achieve its final task, “they just started firing from the undergrowth and perpetrated this cowardly aggression.”
Source: http://expreso.ec/