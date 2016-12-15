Mangers inspired in Ecuador

Since last Friday more than 100 mangers are exhibited in the San Francisco Convent, from 09:00 to 17:00. The exhibition will end on January 8.

Among the most striking mangers are scale replicas of San Francisco church, the Cathedral and Guápulo, in addition to mangers of Andalusian inspiration, manufactured with beeswax, a material hard to obtain. The exhibition will feature patrimonial religious figures from the 17th and 18th centuries, mostly inspired by the Quito School.

The entry fee is $ 2 for adults, $ 1 for students and 50 cents for children. Another exhibition will take place in Carmen Alto, a convent that houses one of the most valuable sculptural Cultural Heritage of Quito.

The exhibition ‘Chigualo’ or peasant Christmas was opened yesterday, which shows the rites and cultural expressions typical of the peasants. The opening hours will be between 09:30 and 17:30. The exhibition will last 25 days.

Admission costs are $ 3 for adults, $ 2 for students, $ 1 for children and seniors.

