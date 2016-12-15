Military council will analyze the demand against Rafael Correa

Defense Minister Ricardo Patiño responded to the unconstitutionality claim to the Strengthening Law for the special social security regimes of the Armed Forces and Police, filed by the Army’s Fourth Division commander, Luis Lara Jaramillo: “It has no sense that a general files a lawsuit against the President.”

He said that there are no other related cases. “The members of the Disciplinary Council will be concerned with resolving this issue … within the Armed Forces, analyze the consequences that a general in charge of a significant number of troops in the country demands his commander in chief.”

He assured that a few do not agree, but the majority “absolutely agree with the reforms.”

On the change of the high command, he indicated that there are people who do politics, that Captain Edwin Ortega, who is under arrest for disrespecting the president, “has decided to become a movie star, he appears in the media every day, which is prohibited for the military officers.

The president had to make a necessary change for that discipline to recompose itself.” And added that the regulations of the Issfa will be soon approved.



Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/12/15/nota/ 5954929/consejo-militar- analizara-demanda