BREAKING NEWS

The opposition calls for the dismissal of the director of Daily El Telégrafo

Publicado el 15 Dec 2016
Por :
orlando-perez-ecuadortimes
Yesterday, all members of the parliamentary blocs opposed to the government repudiated the behavior and actions of the director of Daily El Telégrafo. “A person like him cannot be in charge of a public media, financed with the money of the Ecuadorian citizens,” said Mae Montaño, legislator of the CREO party.
The journalist, who has been on vacation since Tuesday, was accused of beating a woman. She filed the complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office of Guayas and uploaded a video on social networks that shows the alleged abuse.
According to the opposition, the Assembly should urge the President to remove Perez from the charges he holds in public agencies. “We know that he also works for the Public Radio and earns a double salary, something prohibited for an official,” said Lourdes Tiban of the Pachakutik party.
The Assembly can not be an accomplice in a violence act, said Cristina Reyes, Assemblywoman of the PSC-Madera de Guerrero coalition.

The ruling bloc, however, says that the issue has been denounced to the judicial bodies that will handle the case. “The Assembly is not a police station and can not ask for anyone’s head,” said Soledad Buendía, of the Alianza PAIS party.
Perez filed – in Quito – a complaint for alleged psychological violence and media lynching, against the woman whom he allegedly assaulted. In the letter, he requested that he be notified with a ballot in his favor.
The ruling bloc, however, says that the issue has been denounced to the judicial bodies that will handle the case. “The Assembly is not a police station and can not ask for anyone’s head,” said Soledad Buendía, of the Alianza PAIS party.
Perez filed -in Quito- a complaint for alleged psychological violence and media lynching, against the woman whom he allegedly assaulted. In the letter, he requested a restraining order.

 
Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/la-oposicion-pide-el-despido-del-director-de-el-telegrafo-XN935154



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The EU will increase the control of the importation of bananas

Posted On15 Dec 2016

Attack on Camp leaves one policeman dead and seven wounded

Posted On15 Dec 2016

Military council will analyze the demand against Rafael Correa

Posted On15 Dec 2016

Entertainment figure raised 44 laws in 8 years in the Assembly

Posted On14 Dec 2016

The agreement with the EU is included in the agenda of the two legislatures

Posted On14 Dec 2016

Women repudiate violence case that involved the director of Daily El Telégrafo

Posted On14 Dec 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net