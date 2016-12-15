The opposition calls for the dismissal of the director of Daily El Telégrafo

Yesterday, all members of the parliamentary blocs opposed to the government repudiated the behavior and actions of the director of Daily El Telégrafo. “A person like him cannot be in charge of a public media, financed with the money of the Ecuadorian citizens,” said Mae Montaño, legislator of the CREO party.

The journalist, who has been on vacation since Tuesday, was accused of beating a woman. She filed the complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office of Guayas and uploaded a video on social networks that shows the alleged abuse.

According to the opposition, the Assembly should urge the President to remove Perez from the charges he holds in public agencies. “We know that he also works for the Public Radio and earns a double salary, something prohibited for an official,” said Lourdes Tiban of the Pachakutik party.

The Assembly can not be an accomplice in a violence act, said Cristina Reyes, Assemblywoman of the PSC-Madera de Guerrero coalition.

The ruling bloc, however, says that the issue has been denounced to the judicial bodies that will handle the case. “The Assembly is not a police station and can not ask for anyone’s head,” said Soledad Buendía, of the Alianza PAIS party.

Perez filed – in Quito – a complaint for alleged psychological violence and media lynching, against the woman whom he allegedly assaulted. In the letter, he requested that he be notified with a ballot in his favor.

