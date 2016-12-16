BREAKING NEWS

The Conaie demands the suspension of the state of exception in Morona Santiago

Publicado el 16 Dec 2016
The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), asked the government to withdraw the state of emergency decreed in the province of Morona Santiago by the incidents occurred in the Nankints community.
Jorge Herrera, president of the Conaie, expressed his solidarity with the death of the police officer occurred on December 14 and suggested a mediation process through human rights organizations and international bodies such as the United Nations and the OAS to find a solution to the conflict arising from mining exploitation.
Marlon Vargas, of the Confeniae, also asked the government to lift the state of emergency, but warned that the Shuar people do not fear a measure like the one dictated by the regime and called on the indigenous organizations of the Amazon to remain on high alert after what happened in Nankints.
He rejected the version that the Shuar people is responsible for the death of the policeman because he said they have no weapons; Their only weapons are spears, he said.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/12/15/nota/5955604/conaie-pide-suspender-estado-excepcion-morona-santiago



