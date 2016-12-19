Earthquake of 5.8 degrees was recorded in Esmeraldas after shakes continue

Monday was an earthquake of 5.8 M had been registered at 02:11 off the Atacames coast. Subsequently, 15 other after shakes with magnitudes between 2.9 and 4.2 have been recorded until 05:00 in the same area, reported the Geophysical Institute.

Tonsupa is apparently the most affected city, where there have been landslides.

Due to these incidents, school classes in Esmeraldas have been suspended this morning. The Provincial COE has been summoned for 09:00 by Governor Gabriel Rivera.

It was also reported that the northern area of Esmeraldas ran out of electricity. The authorities are currently evaluating the structures of buildings and houses.

The recorded earthquakes do not meet conditions for a tsunami, reported the ECU-911 Esmeraldas.

According to reports from the Department of Risk Management, this earthquake was also felt in Guayas (Duran and Guayaquil), Manabi (El Carmen), Pichincha (Quito, Puerto Quito, San Miguel de Los Bancos, Pedro Moncayo, Mejia, Rumiñahui) and Santo Domingo (Santo Domingo, and La Concordia).

