People arrested in Panantza are charged with attempted murder

A judge of Morona Santiago order preventive custody for the six people detained in Panantza, San Juan Bosco county. This was followed by the formulation of indictments the afternoon of December 17, in the Gualaquiza county, in that province. They are accused of attempted murder against a police officer, for the violent events recorded last Wednesday afternoon at La Esperanza mining camp in the community of Nankints, Panantza. The copper project of the Chinese company Explorcobres is located there.

In that confrontation police agent Jose Mejia died, and seven other officers were injured. The Coordinating Ministry of Security attributed this attack to the natives who claim the territories where the mining concession is located, and are opposed to this strategic project of the Government.

The detainees are Danny M. and Milton R., president and member of the Parish Board, respectively, plus four other community members.

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/ actualidad/detenidos-panantza- acusados-asesinato.html