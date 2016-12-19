Tax proposals of the candidates

The presidential hopefuls agree on few issues, one of them is the need for a tax reform.

Opposition candidates consider that the tax burden is too high in the country. They base their criticism on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) figures. According to this agency, in 2015 the contribution burden in Ecuador reached 21.8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Taking into consideration the business chambers, they assure that this scare away private investment.

According to the Chamber of Industries and Production (CIP), the problem generated by taxes is not only financial but legal. At least 13 tax reforms have been recorded in ten years. An unstable environment said the president of the chamber Richard Martinez.

Leonardo Orlando, director of the Internal Revenue Service, does not agree with the businessmen or the proposals of the hopefuls. For him, the tax burden is within the average of the region.

But even the candidate of the ruling party, Lenin Moreno, has observations to the tax administration. In his travels, Moreno talked with businesspeople and offered to review the list of taxes. Something that the Citizen Revolution has not done in ten years.