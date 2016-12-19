BREAKING NEWS

The Conaie sets up an emergency appointment today due to the incidents occurred in the Amazon

Publicado el 19 Dec 2016
Por :

amazoniaecuadortimes

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) today installed, at 09:00, an emergency assembly to take a joint resolution on the events that took place last week in Morona Santiago.
The presidents of local, regional chairmen of local bodies, and popular election authorities of the Pachakutik movement have been summoned to the indigenous meeting, held at the Conaie venue.
On December 14, a group of shuares broke into the facilities of the Chinese mining company Exsa. The clashes left one policeman dead and several wounded. Following the incidents, a state of emergency decreed by the Government is in effect.
Those who provide real and verified information of the location of the authors of the death of the police officer and those responsible of the wounded will be rewarded with up to $ 50,000 by the Interior Ministry.

In a first operation of the Police and the Armed Forces in several towns of Morona Santiago, six people were detained, according to a press release from that state body: “13 firearms and several ammunitions of different caliber were found.”

At a press conference held in that province, Minister Diego Fuentes said that investigations have determined that there would be “a group of between 60 and 80 people who are armed.”
The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that six people were remanded in custody for the crime of attempted murder against members of the police.

Source:
http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/12/19/nota/5961907/cita-indigena-emergencia-incidentes-amazonia



