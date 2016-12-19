The Shuar Federation announces mobilization “throughout the Amazon.”

“A mobilization throughout the Amazon and the country,” was declared by the president of the Shuar Federation of Morona, Agustin Wachapá, on his Facebook page, against the state of emergency decreed by President Rafael Correa in the province of Morona Santiago, after the attack attributed to a group of the Shuar ethnic group against a mining camp of the Chinese company ExplorCobres, S.A., ECSA., In which a policeman died.

“Before these past events this morning, and the attacks of the Ecuadorian Army against the Shuar people, the declaration of the state of emergency and war between Ecuadorians, the Interprovincial Federation of the Shuar Peoples requests the unity and the immediate exit to the Army of the Shuar territory and does not take responsibility for what happens and does not recognize the authority of President Rafael Correa, the most corrupt president in the history of Ecuador.

From this moment we begin a mobilization throughout the Amazon and the country. The Shuar and Achuar peoples will never give up and deliver the mines of our territory. Long live freedom and courage of the Amazon jungle, dammit.”

Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2016/12/18/centro-shuar- anuncia-movilizacion-toda- amazonia/