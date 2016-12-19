Undecided voters reach the 50% 15 days before the election campaign

Lenin Moreno, presidential hopeful of the Alianza PAIS (AP) party, leads the Ecuadorians’ intention to vote 15 days before the election campaign, according to two polls published last Friday.

Cedatos points out that Moreno would have 36.2% of the votes, followed by Guillermo Lasso (CREO-SUMA), with 22%; Cynthia Viteri (Social Christian Party), with 9.7%; And Paco Moncayo (Democratic Left-Unidad Popular-Pachakutik), with 7.3%. This survey was conducted between 13 and 24 November.

Compared with October, Moreno decreased slightly less than one point (37%), while Lasso increased two points (20%), Viteri fell by three-tenths (10%) and Moncayo rose (7%).

The vice president of this company that usually conducts studies for the political movement CREO, Nancy Córdova, points out that if this trend continues, there would be a second round: Moreno and Lasso would be the finalists.

For there to be a second round the winner should not achieve the absolute majority of votes without having obtained a 40% of the ballot with a difference of ten points over the next candidate, according to the Code of Democracy.

The work of Cedatos is based on a sample of 2,120 cases in fifteen cities in urban and rural areas, with national representation.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/12/19/nota/ 5961949/indecisos-bordean-50- 15-dias-campana